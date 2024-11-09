Mark Zuckerberg is not responsible for social media’s addiction among children

A federal judge in California ruled that Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg is not personally liable in 25 lawsuits accusing his company of contributing to social media addiction among children.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers rejected claims on Thursday that Zuckerberg specifically directed Meta’s efforts to hide mental health risks posed by Facebook and Instagram. Plaintiffs described Zuckerberg as the “guiding spirit” behind alleged concealment, suggesting he ignored internal warnings about risks to young users.

However, the judge found insufficient evidence to establish his personal responsibility, emphasizing that “control of corporate activity alone is insufficient” for liability. This decision does not affect ongoing claims against Meta itself.

The lawsuits, filed under laws from 13 U.S. states, including New York, Texas, and Virginia, are part of broader litigation efforts by children, families, and school districts against major tech companies like Meta, Google, TikTok, and Snapchat. These cases link social media platforms to mental health issues such as anxiety, depression, and educational disruptions among adolescents.

Plaintiffs’ attorney Previn Warren expressed continued commitment to gathering evidence on Big Tech’s alleged prioritization of profits over youth safety. Dozens of state attorneys general are pursuing related cases, citing social media’s effects on mental health and daily life.