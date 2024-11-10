Business leaders urge PM to reinstate six-day workweek to boost economy

KARACHI: Business leaders from across Pakistan have voiced strong concerns about the negative impact of the current five-day workweek observed by government departments, the State Bank of Pakistan, and private banks. They argue that this schedule is harming trade, industry, and overall economic productivity, particularly for businesses dealing with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, which observe a Friday-Saturday weekend.

Leaders from major chambers of commerce, including Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Mohammad Jawed Bilwani, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharana, and Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Ikramul Haq, have jointly called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to reintroduce a six-day workweek to address the challenges faced by the business community.

Mr. Bilwani pointed out that the current five-day workweek for federal and provincial governments, as well as financial institutions, was introduced in 2011 under an energy conservation initiative due to power shortages. However, he noted that Pakistan now has surplus energy, with the Ministry of Energy reporting excess power supply and idle capacity payments to independent power producers (IPPs). In this context, he argued, the five-day workweek is no longer necessary and that restoring a six-day workweek would allow industries and commercial centers to operate more efficiently, fully utilizing available energy resources.

The KCCI president also highlighted that the reduced working hours—40 hours per week for government employees, and often fewer due to early Friday departures—impede the productivity of key sectors. A six-day workweek would restore 48 working hours for government departments, providing greater support to the corporate sector, trade, and industry, he said.

In addition, Bilwani pointed out that the mismatch in holiday schedules between Pakistan and GCC countries creates further difficulties for businesses. Financial transactions are often limited to just four days a week, causing delays and inefficiencies in cross-border trade. He also raised concerns about safety, as commercial centers and retail businesses must handle cash deposits over two consecutive bank holidays, leading to an uptick in robberies on Saturdays.

Furthermore, the disparity between the private and public sectors was highlighted. While the private sector typically operates on a six-day workweek, government employees work fewer days and hours but receive the same full salaries. This, according to Bilwani, creates a sense of inequity within the workforce.

Echoing these concerns, the presidents of FCCI and SCCI also appealed to the prime minister for the reinstatement of the six-day workweek.

In response, the Prime Minister’s Office acknowledged the business leaders’ request, stating that the matter is “under process/consideration,” and assured that a decision will be communicated once reached.

The business community remains hopeful that the government will take swift action to address these concerns, believing that restoring a six-day workweek will help Pakistan’s economy recover and grow in the face of ongoing challenges.