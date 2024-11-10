Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FTO Secretariat detects Rs.529 tax fraud in sales tax

The fraudulent practices reportedly involved falsifying invoices, inflating input taxes, and issuing refunds for sales that never occurred

By INP

LAHORE: The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Secretariat has detected a significant tax fraud involving approximately Rs. 529 billion in sales tax.

It was disclosed by Dr Waqar Ch Arain, Advisor to the FTO, during an awareness session with business community, here on Sunday.

He said the scam was brought to the notice of FTO Dr Asif Mahmood Jah who deputed Almas Ali Jovinda, Advisor Legal for thorough investigation which revealed startling disclosures.

According to concrete evidence, certain FBR officials allegedly collaborated with fraudulent companies to manipulate tax records, paving the way to receive unwarranted tax refunds.
The fraudulent practices reportedly involved falsifying invoices, inflating input taxes, and issuing refunds for sales that never occurred. These tactics facilitated for an extensive siphoning of public funds under the guise of legitimate tax refunds.

Almas Ali Jovinda investigation sheds light on deep-rooted issues within the tax collection system, which have long enabled such scams. The report points out a lack of stringent oversight and effective auditing processes that allowed this fraud to persist over time.

Following this revelation, FTO Dr Asif Mahmood Jah, has recommended FBR Chairman for an inquiry into the matter for taking strict action against those involved. The scandal underscores the need for reform in Pakistan’s tax administration system to restore public confidence and prevent future financial misconduct.

Previous article
FTO directs South Punjab Coordinator to address tax grievance within 60 days
Next article
Business leaders urge PM to reinstate six-day workweek to boost economy
INP
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

IMF to focus on $2.5 billion financing gap in unscheduled visit

Loan delays and tax shortfalls to be key issues as IMF reviews Pakistan's financial health

Government divides NTDC into three entities 

Tesla hits $1tr value on Musk-backed Trump win

ADB to support development of sustainable aviation fuel facility in Pakistan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.