Govt greenlights GMO soybean imports amid controversy over risk assessments

ISLAMABAD: In a controversial move, the federal government has granted approval for the import of genetically-modified (GMO) soybeans from the United States, bypassing mandatory risk assessments required by the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety. This decision, which alters Pakistan’s previous non-GMO stance, has drawn criticism from environmentalists, farmers, and civil society groups, as well as raising concerns over potential political influence.

The National Biosafety Committee (NBC), chaired by Secretary Eazaz Aslam Dar of the Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Division, recently issued licenses to more than 42 importers to bring in GMO soybeans containing 47 gene events for food, feed, and processing (FFP) purposes. However, the decision was made without conducting the local risk assessments mandated by Pakistan’s Biosafety Rules and the Cartagena Protocol, which calls for assessments to ensure the safety of GMO products for human health, the environment, and local biodiversity.

The exemption of these crucial assessments appears to have been influenced by powerful industry players, with allegations of political interference from within the ruling party. Environmental advocates, such as Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) Director General Dr. Farzana Altaf Shah, have previously emphasized the importance of conducting risk assessments within Pakistan’s local conditions before allowing GMO imports.

The controversy surrounding this decision has been further compounded by a complaint lodged with Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif, which alleges that the licenses for GMO soybean imports were issued based on manipulated risk assessment data. The complaint accuses Dr. Mazhar Iqbal, a professor at Quaid-e-Azam University, of charging Rs700,000 per importer to process applications, without proper oversight or approval from the university’s Institutional Biosafety Committees (IBC), as required by the Biosafety Rules.

Amendments to the Pakistan Biosafety Rules, particularly Rules 8, 14, and 20, have lifted the requirement for local risk assessments and allowed GMO soybean imports based on foreign risk data, despite the vast differences in conditions between the countries of origin and Pakistan. These changes were pushed through by the caretaker government, which, according to legal experts, is restricted from making significant policy decisions under the Constitution and the Election Act of 2017. The amendments, approved in January 2024, have raised concerns that the regulatory shift may not have followed proper procedures.

Documents suggest that the Pak-EPA’s leadership, including Dr. Farzana Altaf Shah, may have been influenced by lobbying from industry groups such as the All Pakistan Solvent Extraction Association (APSEA). These groups, along with certain individuals within the caretaker government, are believed to have expedited the approval process for GMO soybean imports, despite the absence of necessary risk assessments.

The import of GMO soybeans, which could cost Pakistan around $1.5 billion in foreign exchange, raises significant concerns for the agricultural sector. Farmers are particularly worried about the potential impact on crop diversity, soil health, and the long-term environmental effects of introducing genetically modified crops into local ecosystems. Furthermore, critics argue that the decision undermines Pakistan’s biosafety framework and risks setting a dangerous precedent for the future import of GMO products.

Despite the growing controversy, an anonymous Pak-EPA official confirmed that the complaint had been forwarded to the Prime Minister’s Office and other relevant ministries, but no action has been taken. The official claimed that the decision was based on the caretaker government’s Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC), which had given its approval for the regulatory changes. However, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar denied knowledge of the amendments and refuted claims that the changes had been made with his approval.

As the situation develops, environmental and agricultural groups continue to voice their opposition, calling for a more transparent and rigorous review process before any GMO products are allowed into Pakistan.