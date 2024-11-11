Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Bullish momentum continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 600 points

Key sectors witness buying activity; index-heavy stocks trade in positive zone

By News Desk

Bull run continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday with the benchmark KSE-100 gaining over 600 points during the intraday trading.

According to the PSX website, the KSE-100 was hovering at 93,942.85 points at 10:30 am, with an increase of 651.17 points or 0.70%.

Key sectors, including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, power generation, and refineries, saw buying activity. Index-heavy stocks such as PRL, SSGC, OGDC, KEL, and CNERGY traded in the positive zone.

In a positive development, Pakistan’s worker remittances surged 24% year-on-year (YoY) to reach $3.052 billion in October 2024, from $2.463 billion in the same month last year.

According to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday, remittances rose by 7% month-on-month (MoM) in October, up from $2.86 billion in September.

For the first four months of the fiscal year FY 2024-25, total remittances surged to $11.8 billion, indicating a 35% increase compared to the $8.8 billion recorded during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the IMF’s urgent mission is scheduled to visit Islamabad from November 11 to 15, to assess fiscal performance and discuss potential corrective measures, including the introduction of a mini-budget.

The PSX has been on a winning streak for some weeks mainly supported by increased investor confidence and improved economic indicators.

According to AKD Securities, ongoing monetary easing amid a disinflationary environment and improving macroeconomic indicators is expected to make equity investments more attractive, with the market currently trading at a P/E of 4.2x and a dividend yield of 11.0%.

These factors, along with reduced external financing needs under the IMF program, are likely to sustain foreign investor interest. However, a modest economic recovery may limit potential gains for cyclicals.

Previous article
FBR reassigns 208 Customs Intelligence Officers to enforcement collectorates
Next article
Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, November 11, 2024
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Govt nears deal with 18 IPPs to shift to ‘take and...

New agreement with Independent Power Producers expected to be signed within two weeks will cut annual capacity payments by up to Rs 100 billion and streamline energy costs

Govt’s trial VPN blockage sparks concerns among users and businesses

FBR regulates inter-port movement of international transshipment cargo

SIFC considers high-rises to replace old govt housing in Islamabad: report

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.