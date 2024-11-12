Sign inSubscribe
Punjab enforces strict early shutdown, bans outdoor activities in four districts amid fatal smog  

Health and retail sectors exempted as air quality in Lahore hits hazardous levels; UNICEF urges urgent action to protect children  

By Monitoring Desk

The Punjab government has imposed a strict 8 pm closure mandate for most outdoor activities and retail operations across Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, and Gujranwala in response to a Lahore High Court (LHC) directive addressing Punjab’s hazardous smog crisis. 

This mandate exempts essential services, including pharmacies, laboratories, vaccination centers, and specific utility services.

As the air quality index (AQI) in Lahore reached alarming levels—markedly higher than the World Health Organization’s recommended safe limit—authorities termed the restrictions a “green lockdown.” 

Lahore’s AQI has hovered near hazardous thresholds, with levels exceeding 1,000 in parts of the city, driven primarily by fine particulate matter (PM2.5) that poses severe health risks. These particles, roughly 3% the width of a human hair, penetrate deep into the respiratory system and can enter the bloodstream, exacerbating health conditions and leading to severe illnesses.

The official notification issued on Monday specifies that retail operations, including departmental stores, may keep only their pharmacy and grocery sections open beyond the 8 pm cut-off. 

Additionally, all outdoor gatherings, sports events, exhibitions, and outdoor restaurant seating are banned past this hour. Law enforcement agencies have been instructed to enforce compliance, with violations subject to strict penalties.

Punjab has already suspended in-person learning at schools and shut down parks and zoos in smog-affected areas until November 17. 

UNICEF has expressed deep concern for the welfare of over 11 million children under five in Punjab, warning that toxic air is exacerbating respiratory illnesses, eye irritation, and infections. 

UNICEF Representative Abdullah Fadil stated that the closures have disrupted the education of nearly 16 million students, a significant setback for a region already grappling with an educational crisis.

The “green lockdown” will continue through November 17, with the Punjab Environmental Department monitoring air quality and expected to adjust restrictions as needed. 

Meanwhile, residents have been urged to limit time outdoors, use air purifiers if possible, and wear protective masks to mitigate health risks amid ongoing hazardous conditions.

Monitoring Desk
