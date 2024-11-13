Sign inSubscribe
Banking

Banking Ombudsman reduces response time for bank complaint resolution to 30 days

New guidelines aim to expedite customer redressal; Ombudsman advises caution on fraud calls

By News Desk

The Banking Ombudsman of Pakistan has revised regulations to require banks to respond to customer complaints within 30 days, down from the previous 45-day window.

According to the Banking Ombudsman of Pakistan, customers now have the option to approach the Banking Mohtasib (Ombudsman) for further action if a bank’s response remains unsatisfactory or delayed, with an additional 30-day period to file a complaint after the bank’s response.

Under the updated rules in the Banking Companies Ordinance, 1962, Section 82D now mandates that banks address grievances within a month, with the ombudsman authorized to accept delayed complaints if valid reasons are presented. The revised guidelines were published in Pakistan’s official Gazette.

The Banking Mohtasib’s office has resolved 18,836 complaints in the first nine months of 2024, providing over Rs1.06 billion in monetary relief. This was an increase over the previous year’s Rs972.33 million relief for 18,431 complaints during the same period.

Highlighting rising fraudulent activities, the Banking Mohtasib, Sirajuddin Aziz, advised customers to safeguard their personal and financial information. 

He warned against sharing details with third parties or clicking on unverified links, urging customers to report any suspicious calls to their banks or the FIA Cyber Crime Wing.

Previous article
Govt approves Rs32.5bn package to boost FBR performance 
Next article
IMF holds unusual talks with Pakistan over $7 bln bailout: report
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.