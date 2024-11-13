Japan approves $18.5mn grant for Indus Basin flood project

Japan has approved a $18.5 million grant for Pakistan’s flood management project in the Indus Basin, the Ministry of Economic Affairs confirmed on Wednesday.

“The Government of Japan has approved a grant amounting to JPY 2.831 billion ($18.5 million) for a grant-in-aid project titled ‘Flood Management Enhancement in the Indus Basin’ to the Government of Pakistan through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA),” read the ministry’s statement.

The project is intended to “improve the accuracy of flood forecasts and flood control functions, accumulate basic data that contribute to disaster risk reduction measures, and reduce the risk of loss to humans and economy including infrastructure,” according to the ministry.

The project will also set up a hydrological and hydraulic observation network and repair river structures damaged by the 2022 floods in the Indus River and its tributaries. Additionally, it aims to “contribute to the capacity building of flood management institutions,” furthering future flood risk reduction efforts.

A ceremony marking the exchange of notes between the two governments was held at the Ministry of Economic Affairs, following approval from Federal Minister Ahad Cheema. Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, and Mitsuhiro Wada, Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan, signed on behalf of their respective countries. Dr. Niaz expressed gratitude to Japan for its support, while Ambassador Wada emphasized Japan’s commitment to deepening its cooperation with Pakistan.