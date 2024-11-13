Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Japan approves $18.5mn grant for Indus Basin flood project

The project aims to contribute to the capacity building of flood management institutions

By Monitoring Desk

Japan has approved a $18.5 million grant for Pakistan’s flood management project in the Indus Basin, the Ministry of Economic Affairs confirmed on Wednesday.

“The Government of Japan has approved a grant amounting to JPY 2.831 billion ($18.5 million) for a grant-in-aid project titled ‘Flood Management Enhancement in the Indus Basin’ to the Government of Pakistan through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA),” read the ministry’s statement.

The project is intended to “improve the accuracy of flood forecasts and flood control functions, accumulate basic data that contribute to disaster risk reduction measures, and reduce the risk of loss to humans and economy including infrastructure,” according to the ministry.

The project will also set up a hydrological and hydraulic observation network and repair river structures damaged by the 2022 floods in the Indus River and its tributaries. Additionally, it aims to “contribute to the capacity building of flood management institutions,” furthering future flood risk reduction efforts.

A ceremony marking the exchange of notes between the two governments was held at the Ministry of Economic Affairs, following approval from Federal Minister Ahad Cheema. Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, and Mitsuhiro Wada, Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan, signed on behalf of their respective countries. Dr. Niaz expressed gratitude to Japan for its support, while Ambassador Wada emphasized Japan’s commitment to deepening its cooperation with Pakistan.

Previous article
Power Division delays pile up, only 53 of 147 tasks completed
Next article
Oil pares losses on tight supply but cloudy demand caps gains
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.