OGDCL commences gas production from development well Uch-35 in Balochistan

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced the commencement of production from its Uch-35 development well, located in the Dera Bugti district of Balochistan.

OGDCL disclosed this development to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) through a notification on Wednesday in compliance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of PSX Regulations.

The well, drilled to a depth of 1,345 meters, targets the Sui Main Limestone (SML) formation and is currently producing 5 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (MMSCFD).

The newly connected well supplies gas to the OGDCL Uch Gas Processing Plant through an 8-inch, 1.2-kilometer flow line, enhancing the gas supply to Uch Power Limited (UPL).

As the operator of the Uch Development & Production Lease (D&PL) with a 100% stake, OGDCL holds a strategic position in this field, located in the Dera Bugti district of Balochistan province.

OGDCL emphasized its commitment to synchronized exploration and production efforts to support national energy security and sustainable growth. This development aligns with OGDCL’s strategic focus on optimizing production through efficient project execution.