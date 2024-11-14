Pakistan stock market crosses 94,000 points mark again

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is currently showing strong momentum as it crosses the 94,000-point threshold once again.

The KSE-100 Index is trading at 94,018.89 points, reflecting an increase of 663.47 points, or 0.71%, compared to the previous close of 93,355.42 points.

The market has hit a high of 94,068.81 and a low of 93,672.72 so far, with an active trading volume of 107.46 million shares, valued at approximately Rs 8.75 billion. Investors are showing increased confidence, likely driven by recent positive economic indicators and policy measures supporting growth.

As trading continues, the PSX is maintaining its upward trajectory, underscoring renewed investor interest and optimism in Pakistan’s stock market.