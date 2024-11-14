Sign inSubscribe
Top News Updates

Pakistan stock market crosses 94,000 points mark again

By Web Desk

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is currently showing strong momentum as it crosses the 94,000-point threshold once again.

The KSE-100 Index is trading at 94,018.89 points, reflecting an increase of 663.47 points, or 0.71%, compared to the previous close of 93,355.42 points.

The market has hit a high of 94,068.81 and a low of 93,672.72 so far, with an active trading volume of 107.46 million shares, valued at approximately Rs 8.75 billion. Investors are showing increased confidence, likely driven by recent positive economic indicators and policy measures supporting growth.

As trading continues, the PSX is maintaining its upward trajectory, underscoring renewed investor interest and optimism in Pakistan’s stock market.

Previous article
AI-driven digital economy to propel Pakistan to $60 billion by 2030
Next article
Gold price in Pakistan for today, November 14, 2024
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

China’s open market welcomes exports from developing nations

China will implement zero tariffs on imports from the least developed countries in December 2024

Commerce committee approves SLIC’s 20% divestment plan

KP govt seeks federal update on PIA bid

Privatisation board rejects PIA bid, looks for new options

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.