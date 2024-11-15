Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s weekly inflation up by 0.55%

Prices of essential commodities, including tomatoes, eggs, and LPG, rise, while pulse gram and wheat flour see price reductions. Year-on-year inflation reaches 4.16%.

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), which tracks the cost of essential items, has recorded a 0.55% increase in inflation for the week ending November 14, 2024. The SPI, which gauges price movements for 51 key items across 50 markets in 17 cities, highlighted significant increases in the prices of food and non-food products.

The biggest price jump was seen in tomatoes, which spiked by nearly 17%, followed by a 5% rise in egg prices. Other notable price increases included garlic (up 4.3%), LPG (up 4.1%), and firewood (up 2.07%). Essential kitchen items like mustard oil, vegetable ghee, and sugar also saw notable price hikes.

Out of the 51 items tracked, 24 items (47.06%) experienced price increases, while 6 items (11.76%) became cheaper. The rest remained stable. Food items such as pulse gram (-2.51%), pulse mash (-0.87%), and bananas (-0.18%) recorded price drops, with wheat flour remaining largely unchanged.

When comparing prices with the same week in 2023, the SPI showed a more significant rise of 4.16%, reflecting the higher cost of living over the past year. The largest year-on-year price increases were seen in pulse gram (up 74.53%), pulse moong (up 38.88%), and powdered milk (up 25.74%). Other major increases were noted in beef (up 23.02%), onions (up 22.78%), and garlic (up 17.41%).

On the flip side, some items saw substantial price reductions over the past year. Wheat flour prices plummeted by nearly 35%, while the cost of chilies powder, tea, and rice also saw double-digit declines.

The SPI’s weekly inflation data shows that price increases are affecting all income groups, but the impact is more pronounced for higher-income households. Consumers in the top 20% income group (Q5) saw a 0.44% increase in weekly prices, while those in the lowest income group (Q1) faced a higher 0.83% week-on-week increase. Year-on-year, the inflation rate was most severe for the wealthiest households, reaching 4.75% in Q5, while those in Q1 experienced a more moderate 2.33% increase.

 

Previous article
CDWP recommends three energy sector projects worth Rs 58.857b to ECNEC
Next article
New EV policy draft prioritizes imports, raises concerns for local assembly
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

PARTNER CONTENT

HBL Chairman Sultan Allana highlights transformational journey at EO event

Under Sultan Allana’s leadership, HBL evolved from a traditional state-run bank into Pakistan’s largest financial institution, fostering innovation, inclusivity, and social impact.

Audit report unveils PIA’s decade of mismanagement and fraud

PIA privatisation considers government-to-government option as traditional bids fall short

Pakistan ranks 5th among nations with highest illegal migration to Europe: report  

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.