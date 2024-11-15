Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Petrol prices to stay unchanged for the next fortnight

Ogra announces no change in fuel prices despite recent increase in international oil costs.

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has announced that the prices of petroleum products, including petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD), will remain unchanged for the next fortnight.

Earlier this week, estimates suggested that the prices of these key petroleum products could rise by Rs4-5 per litre due to higher international oil prices and increased import premiums on petrol. Sources revealed that the average international prices for petrol and HSD had risen by about $1.7 and $4.4 per barrel, respectively, in the last fortnight. Additionally, the import premium for petrol had risen to nearly $1 per barrel.

Despite these increases, Ogra’s notification, which was issued late Friday night, stated that the prices would remain steady “based on the price trends in the international market during the last two weeks.”

As a result, the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) will remain at Rs255.14 per litre, and the price of petrol (MS) will stay at Rs248.38 per litre for the next 14 days.

This decision comes amid rising global oil prices but reflects a decision by Ogra to maintain stability in domestic fuel costs for the time being.

Previous article
Internet restrictions in Pakistan pose long-term economic risks, warns US expert
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Punjab achieves surplus of Rs40 billion in Q1: Finance Ministry

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance endorsed the views of Punjab government on achievement of a provincial surplus of Rs40 billion during first quarter of...

Tobacco harm reduction: A policy framework for future generations

New EV policy draft prioritizes imports, raises concerns for local assembly

Weekly inflation drops to 4%, lowest in six years

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.