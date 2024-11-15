Petrol prices to stay unchanged for the next fortnight

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has announced that the prices of petroleum products, including petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD), will remain unchanged for the next fortnight.

Earlier this week, estimates suggested that the prices of these key petroleum products could rise by Rs4-5 per litre due to higher international oil prices and increased import premiums on petrol. Sources revealed that the average international prices for petrol and HSD had risen by about $1.7 and $4.4 per barrel, respectively, in the last fortnight. Additionally, the import premium for petrol had risen to nearly $1 per barrel.

Despite these increases, Ogra’s notification, which was issued late Friday night, stated that the prices would remain steady “based on the price trends in the international market during the last two weeks.”

As a result, the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) will remain at Rs255.14 per litre, and the price of petrol (MS) will stay at Rs248.38 per litre for the next 14 days.

This decision comes amid rising global oil prices but reflects a decision by Ogra to maintain stability in domestic fuel costs for the time being.