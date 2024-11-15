Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SECP introduces regulations allowing brokers to offer portfolio management services  

New framework sets Rs30 million net worth and BFR 2 rating as eligibility criteria for securities managers

By News Desk

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has notified the Securities Managers (Licensing and Operations) Regulations, 2024 with the objective to facilitate investment advisory in the securities market. 

The regulatory framework permits eligible securities brokers to provide portfolio management services after obtaining the license of a securities manager from the Commission. 

Prior to the issuance of these regulations, securities brokers were precluded from providing investment advisory services.

The eligibility criteria for obtaining the license of a securities manager include maintaining a minimum net worth of Rs. 30 million and a Broker Fiduciary Rating of BFR 2 or higher. 

The applicant must further be able to demonstrate adequate research capacity to undertake the functions of a securities manager. The funds and securities of customers shall be maintained with an independent custodian while the minimum investment threshold which the securities manager may accept from a client has been stipulated as Rs. 5 million.

Other key areas addressed in the Regulations include licensing procedures, conduct of the securities manager, preparation of Investment Policy Statement for the customers, and managing conflict of interest. 

The newly introduced regulations are part of the Commission’s efforts to further develop the capital market and facilitate entry of new market participants in order to enhance competitiveness. 

The regulations have been introduced beyond completing a comprehensive consultative process and after seeking feedback from relevant stakeholders.

Previous article
Gold price in Pakistan for today, November 15, 2024
Next article
Bank Alfalah receives approval for due diligence on its Bangladesh operations sale
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.