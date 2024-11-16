IMF urges Pakistan to reduce state intervention in economy, enhance competition

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged that Pakistan should take steps to decrease state intervention in the economy and enhance competition, which will help foster the development of a dynamic private sector.

An IMF mission led by Mr. Nathan Porter concluded a staff visit to Pakistan from November 12 to 15, 2024.

During the visit, the IMF team met with senior officials from federal and provincial governments and the State Bank, as well as representatives from the private sector.

At the end of the visit, the IMF Pakistan mission chief said that strong program implementation can create a more prosperous and more inclusive Pakistan, improving living standards for all Pakistanis.

“We had constructive discussions with the authorities on their economic policy and reform efforts to reduce vulnerabilities and lay the basis for stronger and sustainable growth,” Mr Porter said.

IMF mission chief said that both sides agreed with the need to continue prudent fiscal and monetary policies, revenue mobilization from untapped tax bases, while transferring greater social and development responsibilities to provinces.

In addition, structural energy reforms and constructive efforts are critical to restore the sector’s viability.

“We are encouraged by the authorities’ reaffirmed commitment to the economic reforms supported by the 2024 Extended Fund Facility (EFF). The next mission associated with the first EFF review is expected in the first quarter of 2025,” the statement added.

IMF said that staff visits are a standard practice for countries with semi-annual program reviews and aim to engage with the authorities and other stakeholders on the country’s economic developments and policies and the status of planned reforms.