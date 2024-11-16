Nepra warns Discos, K-Electric to resolve overbilling issues or face legal action  

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has issued a stern warning to distribution companies (Discos) and K-Electric to address overbilling concerns faced by consumers or risk legal action.

According to a report published by BR, this directive follows inquiries that revealed excessive billing due to adjustments in pro-rata calculations when meter readings were extended beyond standard billing periods.

In a letter referencing its earlier communication from July 30, 2024, Nepra reiterated that bills issued on a pro-rata basis must adjust for instances where meter readings were taken over an irregular billing cycle. These adjustments often resulted in inflated bills, prompting consumer complaints.

To safeguard consumer interests, Nepra has now provided specific guidelines for handling billing in exceptional cases, such as force majeure or unforeseen circumstances that extend billing cycles beyond the norm.

For lifeline consumers using up to 50 units, Nepra directed that pro-rata billing should ensure that any units exceeding the limit are carried forward to the next billing cycle, preserving their lifeline status for the current month.

For example, if a meter reading shows 54 units over 33 days, the calculation for a 30-day billing cycle would adjust to 49 units, with the remaining 5 units billed in the next cycle.

For lifeline consumers using 51-100 units, the process is similar. Units exceeding 100 would be adjusted to maintain lifeline benefits for the current cycle, with any extra carried forward.

For protected consumers using up to 200 units, Nepra explained that calculated units would remain within the protected slab for the current month, with any excess rolled over to the next billing period. For instance, a reading of 208 units over 33 days would adjust to 189 units for a 30-day cycle, keeping the consumer within the protected status.

Consumers moving to a higher slab—such as those exceeding 300 units—will see similar adjustments. Nepra emphasized that only units within the current slab will be charged at the respective rate, with excess units carried forward. For example, a 309-unit reading over 33 days would adjust to 281 units, with the surplus billed in the subsequent cycle.

Nepra urged Discos and K-Electric to promptly implement these measures and rectify discrepancies, warning that failure to comply would result in legal consequences. The power regulator also called on the companies to improve their billing systems to prevent further consumer grievances.