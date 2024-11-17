Twitch faces 2 million lira penalty in Turkey

Amazon’s gaming platform Twitch has been fined 2 million lira ($58,000) by Turkey’s Personal Data Protection Board (KVKK) over a data breach, Anadolu Agency reported on Saturday.

The breach, which affected 35,274 individuals in Turkey, involved a 125 GB data leak. KVKK determined that Twitch failed to conduct adequate risk and threat assessments and did not implement proper security measures beforehand, addressing the issue only after the breach occurred.

The penalty includes a 1.75 million lira fine for inadequate security and 250,000 lira for failing to report the breach.