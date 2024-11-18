Sign inSubscribe
ADB delegation discusses management, governance initiatives with finance minister

By APP
ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) led by Senior Director, Tariq H. Niazi called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb at the Finance Division on Monday.
The meeting was also attended by ADB’s Country Director, Ms. Emma Fan and her team in Pakistan, according to press release issued by finance ministry.

Tariq H. Niazi briefed the Minister on ADB’s public sector management and governance initiatives aimed at ensuring stronger macro-fiscal management and effective governance with improved policy framework and institutional capacities in the Bank’s developing member countries.
Tariq Niazi said the ADB had quite a substantial pipeline for Pakistan with significant projects planned for economic reforms and socio-economic development, particularly policy and administration reforms, digitalization of FBR, private-public partnerships, climate change, policy-based guarantees, financial and budgetary support, support in poverty reduction, and technical assistance in pension reforms.
On the occasion, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb lauded the ADB’s financial and technical assistance provided to Pakistan over the years. He said the bank’s priority areas of assistance were aligned with Pakistan’s development needs and welcomed the Bank’s assistance in building climate resilience and taking forward the agenda of government and pension reforms.
Fauji Fertilizer raises offer price to acquire Agritech shares amidst competition
RDA inflows rise to $8.953 bn in Oct-2024
