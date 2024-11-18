Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Fauji Fertilizer raises offer price to acquire Agritech shares amidst competition

The revised bid increases the offer price for Agritech shares from Rs. 38.84 to Rs. 39.05, reflecting a strategic response to Maple Leaf Cement’s competing bid.

By Monitoring Desk

Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd has raised its offer price for acquiring up to 151 million ordinary shares of Agritech Limited, increasing the bid from Rs. 38.84 to Rs. 39.05 per share.

This adjustment in the offer price follows a competing bid by Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd, which recently made a public offer for Agritech shares. Fauji Fertilizer announced the revision in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

As a result of the increased offer price, the total value of the proposed acquisition rises from Rs. 5,867 million to Rs. 5,899 million.

Agritech Limited, primarily engaged in the production and sale of Urea and Granulated Single Super Phosphate (SSP) fertilizers, remains a key player in the country’s agricultural sector.

Previous article
Pakistan’s power generation rises 7% in Oct
Next article
ADB delegation discusses management, governance initiatives with finance minister
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Despite opposition from within govt ranks, Dar greenlights sale of 35%...

The move is one among a series of decisions by the incumbent Shehbaz administration that seek to privatise much of Pakistan’s natural resources.

FinMin discusses priority sector financing with SBP, PBA leaders

RDA inflows rise to $8.953 bn in Oct-2024

ADB delegation discusses management, governance initiatives with finance minister

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.