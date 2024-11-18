Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt to unveil new economic roadmap, no new taxes planned, says Finance Minister

Finance Minister assures no new taxes to cover revenue shortfalls, highlights positive economic indicators and ongoing reforms.

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced on Sunday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will soon unveil a new economic roadmap, emphasizing that the government would not impose new taxes to address any revenue shortfall.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Aurangzeb highlighted positive trends in key economic indicators, including increasing foreign exchange reserves, a reduction in inflation from 38% to 7%, and a decline in policy rates. He noted that international financial institutions were increasingly confident in Pakistan’s economic recovery, with the IMF expressing surprise at the speed with which the economy had turned around in just 14 months.

“The economy is moving in the right direction thanks to government initiatives,” said Aurangzeb. “Stability is returning, foreign exchange reserves are growing, and inflation has been significantly reduced.” He also pointed to the government’s success in improving fiscal balance, noting that the deficit had been transformed into a surplus within a year.

Aurangzeb’s comments followed the government’s recent discussions with the IMF on Pakistan’s $7 billion bailout reform agenda during an unscheduled visit by the IMF mission to Islamabad. The mission, which arrived within six weeks of the IMF’s approval of the loan, was reportedly encouraged by Pakistan’s commitment to implementing necessary reforms under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF). However, the IMF did express concerns over some gaps in revenue collection and external financing.

In response to concerns that Pakistan might need to introduce new taxes to bridge the fiscal gap, Aurangzeb firmly stated that the government would focus on improving tax compliance and enforcement rather than imposing new taxes. “We are committed to ensuring better compliance,” he said. “All sectors must contribute to the economy.”

The Finance Minister further reiterated that significant reforms were underway in key sectors, including taxation, energy, and the privatization of loss-making state-owned enterprises (SOEs). He also emphasized that the government’s focus on expanding the tax net would play a crucial role in meeting revenue targets.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, we are taking concrete steps to improve the economy, and the Prime Minister will soon present a detailed economic roadmap,” Aurangzeb stated.

On the issue of climate change, which the minister described as a major challenge, he stressed the need for collective efforts to mitigate its negative effects. “We must all work together to tackle climate change,” he added.

Previous article
PM Shehbaz Sharif vows strict action against tax evaders and abettors
Next article
CCP approves 50% acquisition of Total Parco by Swiss Gunvor Group
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

FinMin discusses priority sector financing with SBP, PBA leaders

Minister calls for expedited implementation of short-term initiatives to boost inclusive and sustainable financial growth.

RDA inflows rise to $8.953 bn in Oct-2024

ADB delegation discusses management, governance initiatives with finance minister

Fauji Fertilizer raises offer price to acquire Agritech shares amidst competition

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.