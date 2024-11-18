Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan posts $349mn current account surplus in October

Third consecutive monthly surplus driven by robust remittances and export growth  

By News Desk

Pakistan’s current account recorded a surplus of $349 million in October 2024, marking the third consecutive month in positive territory, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).  

In September, the country posted a current account surplus of $86 million, while in October 2023, it faced a deficit of $287 million. 

Cumulatively, the current account surplus for the first four months of FY25 (July-October) stood at $218 million, an improvement from the $1.53 billion deficit in the same period last year.  

Exports in October increased by 11.5% year-on-year, reaching $3.71 billion compared to $3.33 billion in October 2023. 

Month-on-month, exports rose by 12.6% from $3.3 billion in September. 

Imports grew by 6.9% year-on-year to $5.56 billion, up from $5.2 billion in October 2023, but showed a slight decline of 1.0% compared to the previous month.  

During 4MFY25, total exports increased by 8.5% to $13.11 billion, compared to $12.08 billion in 4MFY24. Imports during the same period climbed 11.1% to $22.43 billion, up from $20.18 billion last year.

In October, remittances rose 24% year-on-year to $3.05 billion, up from $2.46 billion in October 2023. On a monthly basis, remittances increased by 6.7% compared to $2.86 billion in September.

For 4MFY25, cumulative remittances totaled $11.85 billion, reflecting a 35% rise compared to $8.8 billion in the corresponding period of FY24.   

