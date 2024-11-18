Pakistan’s cotton arrivals decline 33.6% YoY

ISLAMABAD: Cotton arrivals in Pakistan have reached 4.89 million bales as of November 18, 2024, marking a 33.6% year-on-year drop from 7.37 million bales during the same period in 2023.

The latest figures, released by the Pakistan Cotton Ginner’s Association (PCGA), continue to fall short of the government’s ambitious target of 10.8 million bales, raising concerns about the country’s cotton supply chain and the looming pressure on the textile sector.

The latest increase in arrivals—rising from 1.07 million bales in mid-August to 4.89 million bales by November 18—illustrates a slow and inconsistent recovery. Cotton arrivals had seen a slight uptick from 3.10 million bales on October 18 to 4.29 million bales by November 3, but the trend remains significantly below expectations.

A series of weather disruptions has been cited as a major contributor to the decline in cotton yields. Erratic weather patterns—from unusually low temperatures during February and March, which delayed germination, to the blistering summer heat that saw temperatures soar to 54°C—have stunted crop growth. Additionally, the monsoon rains this year inflicted significant damage on cotton acreage across Punjab and Sindh, with pest infestations, particularly from whitefly and pink bollworm, further hampering production.

In Punjab, cotton arrivals totaled 2.24 million bales, a significant dip from 3.42 million bales last year. Sindh contributed 2.64 million bales, down from 3.94 million bales in 2023, heavily impacted by flooding during the monsoon season.

The combination of poor crop performance and a reduced supply of cotton is now putting immense pressure on the textile sector, which may be forced to look toward increased cotton imports to meet demand.