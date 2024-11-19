PESHAWAR: A committee addressing property taxes in Peshawar has proposed abolishing the structure tax on buildings, offering significant relief to residents.
Govt recommends ending structure tax on buildings
Property transfers generated PKR620 million annually before the tax, but revenues plummeted to PKR60 million after its imposition
