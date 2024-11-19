Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Increase in Pak-Afghan trade boosts customs duty revenues

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: Pak-Afghan trade has witnessed a major increase over the past three months, leading to a notable rise in customs duty and tax revenues, according to official documents.

In August, customs records reveal that 4,947 imported vehicles generated Rs6921.46mn in customs duties and other taxes, including Rs1599.06mn specifically in duties. On the export side, goods valued at Rs13319.44mn contributed Rs47.82mn in duties and taxes. Additionally, Rs40mn were recorded under imports during the same month.

In September, the documents show that imports worth Rs5008.42mn yielded Rs1485.88mn in duties and taxes. Exports during the month amounted to Rs12921.17mn, generating Rs46.43mn in duties and taxes. Re-imports for September added Rs0.57mn to the revenue.

October saw a further rise, with imports valued at Rs11013.76mn resulting in Rs3421mn in duties and taxes. Exports during the month, worth Rs19766.72mn, contributed Rs71.19mn in duties and taxes.

Customs officials attributed this growth to improved measures implemented at the Torkham border. These measures have streamlined vehicle clearance processes and increased trade volumes.

The documents detail that in August, customs authorities cleared 4,947 import vehicles and 3,733 export vehicles at the Torkham border. In September, this number rose to 4,532 import vehicles and 5,763 export vehicles. By October, the clearance numbers surged to 7,986 for imports and 8,505 for exports.

Customs sources revealed that once vehicles are loaded, clearing agents are responsible for filing the Goods Declaration (GD) forms promptly to expedite the clearance process. However, clearing agents often delay filing until the vehicles are scanned.

Clearing agents explained that GD forms are withheld until scanning is complete to avoid liability for any banned items that may be detected during the process. If prohibited goods are discovered, the responsibility falls entirely on the clearing agent.

Customs officials assured their commitment to further enhancing trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan. They plan to introduce additional measures at the Torkham border to expedite vehicle clearance and facilitate increased trade volumes, which are expected to further boost Pakistan’s revenue.

Previous article
ECC meeting discusses key initiatives on energy and disaster relief
Next article
Jazz amasses $1 billion in revenues on back of its digital operator strategy
Aziz Buneri
Aziz Buneri
Aziz Buneri covers financial, social, political and regional issues for Pakistan Today and Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

ECC meeting discusses key initiatives on energy and disaster relief

Cabinet body approves winter demand initiative for power consumers and allocation of funds for NDMA relief operations

Banks are starting to charge a monthly fee on high value deposits. How will it work and...

PM orders crackdown on sugar sector tax evasion and hoarding

ECC greenlights power relief package for winter

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.