Increase in Pak-Afghan trade boosts customs duty revenues

PESHAWAR: Pak-Afghan trade has witnessed a major increase over the past three months, leading to a notable rise in customs duty and tax revenues, according to official documents.

In August, customs records reveal that 4,947 imported vehicles generated Rs6921.46mn in customs duties and other taxes, including Rs1599.06mn specifically in duties. On the export side, goods valued at Rs13319.44mn contributed Rs47.82mn in duties and taxes. Additionally, Rs40mn were recorded under imports during the same month.

In September, the documents show that imports worth Rs5008.42mn yielded Rs1485.88mn in duties and taxes. Exports during the month amounted to Rs12921.17mn, generating Rs46.43mn in duties and taxes. Re-imports for September added Rs0.57mn to the revenue.

October saw a further rise, with imports valued at Rs11013.76mn resulting in Rs3421mn in duties and taxes. Exports during the month, worth Rs19766.72mn, contributed Rs71.19mn in duties and taxes.

Customs officials attributed this growth to improved measures implemented at the Torkham border. These measures have streamlined vehicle clearance processes and increased trade volumes.

The documents detail that in August, customs authorities cleared 4,947 import vehicles and 3,733 export vehicles at the Torkham border. In September, this number rose to 4,532 import vehicles and 5,763 export vehicles. By October, the clearance numbers surged to 7,986 for imports and 8,505 for exports.

Customs sources revealed that once vehicles are loaded, clearing agents are responsible for filing the Goods Declaration (GD) forms promptly to expedite the clearance process. However, clearing agents often delay filing until the vehicles are scanned.

Clearing agents explained that GD forms are withheld until scanning is complete to avoid liability for any banned items that may be detected during the process. If prohibited goods are discovered, the responsibility falls entirely on the clearing agent.

Customs officials assured their commitment to further enhancing trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan. They plan to introduce additional measures at the Torkham border to expedite vehicle clearance and facilitate increased trade volumes, which are expected to further boost Pakistan’s revenue.