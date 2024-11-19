Lahore eases smog restrictions, restaurant hours to 10 PM

Lahore: Following improvements in smog conditions, the Punjab Environmental Department has relaxed its restrictions, allowing restaurants and hotels to operate until 10 PM, up from the previous 4 PM closure. This change comes after rainfall and favorable shifts in wind patterns improved air quality. Home delivery services remain unaffected.

Despite the easing of restrictions, the restaurant industry continues to face challenges. The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has called for further extensions to operating hours, arguing that the previous restrictions led to significant financial losses and increased waste. They also disputed claims that restaurants are major contributors to pollution, with data showing that vehicular traffic is the primary cause of smog.

The revised guidelines also saw the reopening of schools in the Rawalpindi Division, as smog levels dropped enough for schools to resume operations, following closures from November 17 to 25.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab government, the schools in Rawalpindi Division will reopen tomorrow as the air pollution has decreased in the area after ease in smog and the schools in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock and Chakwal will reopen from tomorrow.

However, Lahore remains one of the most polluted cities globally, with an AQI over 400, posing severe health risks.