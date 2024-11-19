Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PM orders crackdown on sugar sector tax evasion and hoarding

The PM directs authorities to enforce strict actions against tax evaders, price manipulators, and hoarders in the sugar industry

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday instructed key authorities, including the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and Intelligence Bureau (IB), to take coordinated action against tax evasion, unrecorded sales, and price hikes in the sugar sector.

A notification released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) confirmed the orders. The PM specifically directed the FBR, FIA, and IB to tackle sales tax evasion within the industry and to take stern legal measures against sugar mill owners involved in tax fraud and hoarding activities.

With the sugar crushing season approaching, the Prime Minister emphasized the need to ensure full collection of the General Sales Tax (GST) from both sugar mills and dealers. He also ordered the installation of surveillance cameras at sugar mills to monitor the production and storage processes, aiming to curb hoarding and maintain price stability.

The PMO’s statement highlighted that the monitoring system would track the mills’ operations to ensure proper tax payments. Additionally, the Prime Minister made it clear that any attempts to raise sugar prices unjustifiably would not be tolerated, vowing a crackdown on speculative trading in the market.

“Strict action will be taken against the sugar speculation mafia,” the PMO noted.

The Prime Minister’s instructions also extended to other sectors, including steel, cigarettes, cement, and beverages, where similar actions against tax evasion and price manipulation will be pursued.

Earlier on Monday, during a meeting with the Finance Ministry, PM Shehbaz reiterated the importance of tracking down tax defaulters and their facilitators, urging authorities to accelerate efforts to ensure full tax compliance.

“The country’s economy can thrive when all sectors fulfill their responsibilities. Every sector must contribute its share of taxes for national progress,” he said.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

