China’s robot density hits 470 robots per 10,000 workers, overtaking Germany

China surpasses Germany in the use of robots in industry, according to the latest annual report by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR).

The data reveals China’s strong push towards automation, with the country’s robot density reaching 470 robots per 10,000 workers, more than double the density it had in 2019.

This puts China ahead of Germany, which has 429 robots per 10,000 employees. South Korea maintains the highest robot density, followed by Singapore.

Germany, long known for its industrial strength, faces increasing competition from China and other countries in automation. While Germany’s robot density has grown at a steady 5% annual rate since 2018, the country is now struggling with economic challenges, expecting contraction in 2024, making it the weakest performer among the G7 nations.