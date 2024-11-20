Sign inSubscribe
Qatar eyes cooperation in IT, cybersecurity

Shaza Fatima pointed out the strong ties between the two nations and highlighted the potential for mutual growth.

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Qatar have pledged to deepen their collaboration in information technology (IT), startups, and cybersecurity, as discussed during a meeting between Minister of IT and telecommunications, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, and Qatar’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater, on Tuesday.

Khawaja pointed out the strong ties between the two nations and highlighted the potential for mutual growth in IT and telecommunications. She called for the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between institutions and encouraged joint ventures by IT companies in both countries.

She further proposed exchanges of students and startups to strengthen bilateral relations and urged Qatar to facilitate Pakistani IT firms in obtaining visas and accessing Qatari markets.

In response, Al-Khater assured Pakistan of Qatar’s full support in IT and telecommunications, paving the way for enhanced collaboration.

APP
APP

