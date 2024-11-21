NA committee addresses gaps in enforcing Rs37,000 minimum wage

The Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Industries and Production expressed dissatisfaction on Wednesday with the Ministry of Industries and Production for failing to enforce the minimum wage of Rs37,000 across the country.

The committee, chaired by MNA Syed Hafeezuddin, convened at the Pakistan Steel Mills Conference Room to address key issues, including wage enforcement and the future of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC).

During the meeting, MNA Rafiullah criticised the lack of implementation of the minimum wage despite existing labour laws. He urged the ministry to take immediate and effective steps to ensure compliance.

The committee noted that the finance minister had announced the Rs37,000 minimum wage during the budget speech and instructed relevant authorities to issue enforcement notifications. However, the ministry admitted that while industrial units in Sindh were directed to comply, enforcement has been inconsistent with significant gaps.

Frustrated by the ministry’s inaction, the committee called for strict measures, including revoking licences for companies failing to comply. Chairman Hafeezuddin emphasised that despite repeated urgings, the ministry has not taken sufficient action. The committee recommended seeking cabinet-level intervention to ensure nationwide enforcement of the minimum wage.

Separately, the committee addressed the future of the USC. MNA Nafeesa Shah highlighted conflicting government statements, pointing out discrepancies between the minister’s assurances in the National Assembly and the Cabinet Committee’s stance. While the minister has denied any plans to close the USC, indicating instead a focus on restructuring, other government communications suggest otherwise.

The committee has requested the minister’s attendance at the next session to clarify the government’s position and provide detailed explanations.

The committee also reviewed complaints from labour unions, particularly those concerning Pakistan Steel Mills employees. It called for a comprehensive review of cases involving retired, current, and long-serving employees to ensure fair resolutions. Updates on these issues are expected as progress continues.