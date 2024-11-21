PM for ensuring third party validation in all government procurements

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

on Thursday directed the relevant authorities to ensure third party validation

including quality insurance in all the government procurements.

Chairing a meeting held here to review good governance and public procurements,

the prime minister also directed to bring reforms in Public Procurement Regulatory

Authority (PPRA) and purge the authority of any type of influence.

Procurement of services and purchasing in all government institutions in a

transparent way is the top priority of the government, the prime minister said

adding that ensuring transparency in the government institutions; procurement

would help building the foreign investors; confidence on Pakistan.

The prime minister directed to establish a committee, separate from the

procurement agency, to address complaints related to the procurement process.

He also stressed to appoint qualified, professional, and experienced experts at

PPRA on merit.

The prime minister instructed all government departments to use e-Procurement (e-

PADS) besides establishing special procurement cells in government departments

for purchasing and acquiring services.

Transparency in government affairs is essential for national development, he said.

During the meeting, the prime minister was informed that the review of the PPRA

Ordinance and related rules and regulations had been completed, and the

amendments would soon be presented to the federal cabinet for approval.

The aim of these amendments is to ensure transparency in the procurement process

and to align them with contemporary requirements, the meeting was told.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad

Khan Cheema, Petroleum Minister Dr Musadik Malik, Minister of State for

Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja, PPRA Board members, World

Bank Country Director and other relevant high officials attended the meeting.