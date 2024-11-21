RTO Islamabad seals five restaurants for issuing fake receipts/invoices

ISLAMABAD: The Regional Tax Office (RTO) Islamabad on Thursday has sealed five prominent restaurants in Islamabad on account of issuing fake invoices/receipts.

The action was taken after citizens/consumers reported that the restaurants were issuing counterfeit receipts/invoices, said a FBR news release.

This is in line with FBR’s drive to bring Tier-1 retailers/restaurants under the tax net through POS Invoicing system.

After determining the inauthenticity of the reported receipts through POS tracking software under an already devised procedure, a team of RTO Islamabad led by Deputy Commissioner sealed five restaurants in Islamabad and also imposed a total penalty of Rs.1.5 million on these restaurants.

It is pointed out that FBR has launched the Point of Sales Prize Scheme from 25th October.

In the first phase, the Scheme has been introduced in Islamabad for Tier-1 restaurants which will then be extended to all Tier retailors and finally across the entire country by the end of this month.

Under the Scheme, citizens/consumers who will report fake receipts through Tax Asaan APP to FBR will get varying cash rewards.

After verifying the fake receipts under a devised procedure, FBR will transfer the cash prizes directly into the bank accounts of the winners.

The reported Tier-1 Retailers/Restaurants will then be sealed for issuing fake receipts.

This important initiative aims at discouraging the fake invoices culture by ensuring that the due taxes are deposited in the national exchequer.

FBR is committed to ensure tax compliance through effective enforcement of tax regulations.