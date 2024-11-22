IT minister defends VPN restrictions amid security concerns as IT sector warns of risks

Minister of State for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja said that the government has no intent to disrupt internet services but such measures are driven by security imperatives.

“No one is interested in shutting down the internet. Any such directive must come from the Ministry of Interior for pressing security reasons,” Khawaja stated, responding to concerns raised over the impact on the IT sector.

Ms Khawaja’s comments followed the Ministry of Interior’s directive last week, asking the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to block unregistered Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).

The ministry cited concerns that VPNs were being exploited by terrorists for concealing communications and conducting financial transactions linked to violent activities.

The Interior Ministry’s letter highlighted that VPNs are also used to access illegal content. It directed the PTA to block unregistered VPNs nationwide while allowing registration for legitimate users until November 30, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) Sajjad Mustafa Syed said, while talking on a TV channel program, that banning VPNs and continued internet blackouts could ruin the IT sector and losses could surge up to $1 billion within the first year.

He said that the IT industry has recorded a 30% decline in orders. This, he said, could translate into a revenue loss of billions of dollars. In terms of job losses, this dip in order number will wipe out around 200,000 to 300,000 jobs from the industry.

Addressing concerns raised by the IT sector, Fatima assured that her ministry was actively engaging with industry stakeholders to minimize disruptions. “We are working to ensure continuity for the industry while prioritizing Pakistan’s law and order situation,” she said.

During a National Assembly Standing Committee meeting earlier this week, PTA officials denied any connection between VPN restrictions and the slowdown of internet services, attributing disruptions instead to submarine cable issues. They stated that repairs had been completed and urged users to report specific areas still facing connectivity problems.