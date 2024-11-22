Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

IT minister defends VPN restrictions amid security concerns as IT sector warns of risks

Banning VPNs and internet blackouts could ruin the IT sector and losses could surge up to $1 billion within the first year, warns P@SHA

By Monitoring Desk

Minister of State for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja said that the government has no intent to disrupt internet services but such measures are driven by security imperatives.

“No one is interested in shutting down the internet. Any such directive must come from the Ministry of Interior for pressing security reasons,” Khawaja stated, responding to concerns raised over the impact on the IT sector.

Ms Khawaja’s comments followed the Ministry of Interior’s directive last week, asking the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to block unregistered Virtual Private Networks (VPNs). 

The ministry cited concerns that VPNs were being exploited by terrorists for concealing communications and conducting financial transactions linked to violent activities.

The Interior Ministry’s letter highlighted that VPNs are also used to access illegal content. It directed the PTA to block unregistered VPNs nationwide while allowing registration for legitimate users until November 30, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) Sajjad Mustafa Syed said, while talking on a TV channel program,  that banning VPNs and continued internet blackouts could ruin the IT sector and losses could surge up to $1 billion within the first year. 

He said that the IT industry has recorded a 30% decline in orders. This, he said, could translate into a revenue loss of billions of dollars. In terms of job losses, this dip in order number will wipe out around 200,000 to 300,000 jobs from the industry.

Addressing concerns raised by the IT sector, Fatima assured that her ministry was actively engaging with industry stakeholders to minimize disruptions. “We are working to ensure continuity for the industry while prioritizing Pakistan’s law and order situation,” she said.

During a National Assembly Standing Committee meeting earlier this week, PTA officials denied any connection between VPN restrictions and the slowdown of internet services, attributing disruptions instead to submarine cable issues. They stated that repairs had been completed and urged users to report specific areas still facing connectivity problems.

Previous article
Bulls charge ahead as PSX soars past 99,000 milestone
Next article
Branch manager accused of stealing Rs1 million from beggar’s account granted bail
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.