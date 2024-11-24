Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Most Gulf markets gain on oil; Egypt falls

By Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday in response to a rise in oil prices, although the Egyptian index retreated.

Oil prices – a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets – climbed about 1% on Friday, settling at a two-week high, as the intensifying war in Ukraine boosted the market’s geopolitical risk premium.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edged 0.2% higher, with Al Rajhi Bank rising 0.4% and Saudi Arabian Mining Co advancing 1.9%.

Elsewhere, oil giant Saudi Aramco was up 0.4%.

Aramco’s digital arm is in talks to take a significant Minority stake in U.S. telecommunications software maker Mavenir, Reuters reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Global credit ratings agency Moody’s upgraded Saudi Arabia’s rating to “Aa3” from “A1” on Friday, citing the country’s efforts to diversify beyond its oil economy.

The Qatari benchmark added 0.1%, with the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank increasing 0.4%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index fell 0.8%, as most of its constituents were in negative territory including Talaat Mostafa Group, which was down 1.7%.

Egypt’s central bank kept its overnight interest rates unchanged on Thursday, saying that although the economy was growing below potential it would leave its monetary policy unchanged until inflation fell.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.2% to 11,865

QATAR was up 0.1% to 10,410

EGYPT lost 0.8% to 30,397

BAHRAIN added 0.1% to 2,035

OMAN dropped 1.1% to 4,560

KUWAIT down 0.2% to 7,819

Previous article
Indian regulator rejects Apple request to put antitrust report on hold
Next article
Protests cost Pakistan a staggering Rs. 190 billion daily: Finance Minister
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.