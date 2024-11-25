Protests lead to daily loss of Rs190 Billion to federal government: finance minister

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has revealed that the ongoing protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are inflicting a daily financial loss of Rs190 billion (USD 688.2 million) on the federal government. The statement was reported by Radio Pakistan on Monday.

In his statement, Aurangzeb cited a report by the Ministry of Finance, which estimates that the country’s GDP is taking a hit of Rs140 billion per day due to the disruptions. He noted that this figure does not include losses faced by the IT and telecom sectors.

The minister’s comments come as PTI supporters, rallying in response to calls for protests, continue to push forward with their “decisive” long march toward Islamabad. Thousands of party loyalists, protesting the imprisonment of PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, have defied government barricades and security measures.

The protests have led to significant unrest, with the police reportedly arresting hundreds of PTI activists in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, as well as closing down major roads and transport services. Demonstrators have demanded the release of PTI members, the repeal of the controversial 26th Constitutional Amendment, and the restoration of what they describe as PTI’s “stolen mandate.”

Aurangzeb highlighted the economic repercussions of the unrest, stating that export-related losses amount to Rs26 billion daily, while foreign investment is losing Rs3 billion each day.

“These protests are costing the federal government Rs190 billion daily, with provincial losses likely even higher,” the minister warned, underscoring the financial strain caused by the ongoing political turmoil.

Even as tensions escalate, the government has vowed to thwart the protest movement at all costs, while PTI supporters maintain their demands and press on with their campaign.