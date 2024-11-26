Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Foreign aid inflows plunge 55% to $2.7bn in July-October

Delayed IMF bailout and sluggish bilateral funding weigh on targets

By News Desk

According to the Economic Affairs Division’s (EAD) monthly report on Foreign Economic Assistance (FEA), Pakistan’s foreign assistance inflows dropped by over 55% to $2.7 billion during the first four months (July-October) of the current fiscal year.  In comparison, inflows during the same period last year stood at $6.05 billion.

The decline is attributed to delays in securing a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the subsequent $1 billion disbursement under the IMF program.

The EAD’s report revealed that inflows accounted for just $1.72 billion against an annual target of $19.4 billion. This figure excludes the $1 billion IMF disbursement at the end of September, which raises the total to $2.72 billion.

In contrast to last fiscal year’s robust inflows of $2.9 billion in July, fueled by the approval of a $3 billion Standby Arrangement by the IMF, inflows in July this year dwindled to $436 million.

October saw inflows of $415 million compared to $318 million in the same month last year. Of the total $1.72 billion received during the four months, $897 million was allocated for budgetary support, while $826 million went toward project financing. Last year, program loans accounted for $2.53 billion, while project aid totaled $992 million during the same period.

Multilateral lenders provided $721 million in the four-month period, up from $597 million last year. Bilateral disbursements, however, fell to $260 million from $436 million during the same period.

Foreign commercial loans amounted to $200 million, reflecting a slight recovery as commercial banks, hesitant last year, began resuming financing under the delayed IMF program. The government’s budgeted target for commercial financing this year stands at $3.8 billion, signaling a slow start.

Projections for $9 billion in bilateral inflows from Saudi Arabia and China, including $5 billion in time deposits from Saudi Arabia and $4 billion in China’s SAFE deposits, have yet to materialize but are typically realized in the second half of the fiscal year. The government also aims to secure $1 billion through international bonds.

Among multilaterals, the World Bank led disbursements with $364 million, followed by the Asian Development Bank ($173 million) and the Islamic Development Bank ($150 million). On the bilateral front, China topped the list with $97 million, followed by France ($90 million) and the United States ($38 million).

Meanwhile, Naya Pakistan Certificates attracted $542 million from overseas Pakistanis, compared to $306 million during the same period last year.

With these sluggish inflows, Pakistan faces mounting challenges in bridging its external financing gap, a critical component of the IMF program.

 

Previous article
Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, November 26, 2024
Next article
CDNS announces next draw schedule for Rs25,000 prize bond
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Political turmoil drives stocks into red zone, PSX drops over 2,400...

Pakistan Army was deployed in Islamabad after death of four Rangers and two police personnel caused by a vehicle ramming into security forces 

FBR grapples with Rs1 trillion November target amid revenue shortfall

CDNS announces next draw schedule for Rs25,000 prize bond

Govt grapples with dollar crunch to buy oil amidst pending syndicated financing

Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, November 26, 2024

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.