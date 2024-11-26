Fuel crisis looms as PTI march disrupts supply chain in key cities

ISLAMABAD: Road closures enforced by the government to impede the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) march toward Islamabad have severely disrupted the fuel supply chain, raising the specter of shortages in major cities like Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Petroleum Dealers Association Secretary Khawaja Atif warned that petrol stocks in Lahore and other parts of Punjab are running critically low. “There is a possibility of a fuel shortage across Punjab. While some petrol pumps in Lahore still have supplies, reserves are rapidly depleting,” Atif stated.

Lahore consumes over five million liters of petroleum products daily, while Punjab’s total daily demand exceeds 50 million liters. Atif emphasized that continued roadblocks could have dire consequences and urged the government to reopen routes to ensure fuel supplies are replenished.

In Rawalpindi, Petroleum Dealers Association North President Chaudhry Zafar Elahi highlighted a worsening situation. “Most petrol pumps in the city have minimal reserves, as supply has been disrupted for three consecutive days,” he said, adding that fuel shortages could extend to essential services like police and public transport if the blockade persists.

Meanwhile, in Islamabad, fuel supplies at petrol pumps remain stable due to reduced traffic caused by the ongoing protest. However, District President of Petroleum Dealers Association Raja Waseem cautioned that an increase in demand could create issues. “No new supplies are being delivered to pumps from the Islamabad depot due to road closures,” he noted.

The Oil Tanker Contractors Association also reported halted fuel deliveries to key regions, including Gujranwala, Sialkot, Jhelum, and Kharian, with thousands of tankers stranded due to the blocked highways.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has assured citizens that steps are being taken to restore normalcy. “We are in contact with all stakeholders to improve the fuel supply situation,” read an OGRA statement.

The Ministry of Energy has instructed district administrations in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Lahore to implement plans for uninterrupted fuel supply. Additionally, the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) has urged Punjab’s administration to provide safe routes for oil tankers to ensure delivery.

In a letter to the Punjab Chief Secretary and law enforcement agencies, the OCAC highlighted the severity of the situation, warning that prolonged delays could lead to widespread fuel shortages across the province.

With roadblocks paralyzing fuel distribution and threatening essential services, swift government action is essential to avert a deepening crisis.