Pakistan gains World Bank assistance for budget-making process

The World Bank has offered Pakistani authorities technical assistance to enhance the budget-making process and adopt an effective debt management mechanism.

The development came during a meeting between Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb and Najy Benhassine, Country Director of the World Bank, along with his team at the Finance Division on Tuesday.

According to a statement released by the Finance Division, Aurangzeb highlighted the importance of collaboration with the World Bank to support Pakistan’s economic reforms and development agenda. The minister appreciated the World Bank’s financial and technical assistance across various sectors and reiterated the government’s commitment to fiscal discipline, sustainable growth, and efficient resource utilization.

“Discussions focused on the establishment of a robust and transparent tax policy framework to enhance revenue mobilization and improve compliance while ensuring equitable taxation,” read the statement. The World Bank team also offered “technical assistance to streamline the budget-making process, adopting modern practices to improve transparency and accountability in public financial management, an effective debt management mechanism to ensure fiscal sustainability and reduce risks.”

During the meeting, issues related to the Agricultural Income Tax Regime and GST harmonization in coordination with provinces and enhanced focus on an active role of the National Tax Council also came under discussion, read the statement.

Najy Benhassine appreciated the government’s reform initiatives and assured continued support from the World Bank in key areas identified during the discussions. He reiterated the World Bank’s commitment to “assisting Pakistan in addressing economic challenges and achieving its developmental objectives.”

Meanwhile, Aurangzeb expressed gratitude for the World Bank’s support and reaffirmed the government’s resolve to implement reforms aimed at sustainable economic progress. The Finance Secretary and senior officers of the Finance Division also attended the meeting.