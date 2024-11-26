Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Single-day record loss of 3,505 points hits PSX hard

The plunge followed violent clashes between PTI supporters and security forces in Islamabad

By News Desk

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a sharp downturn on Tuesday, with the KSE-100 Index plunging 3,505.62 points, or 3.57%, to close at 94,574.16.

The market opened on a bearish note, shedding over 600 points early in the day, as political tensions gripped the federal capital.

Intraday trading saw a brief rally at 11:00 am due to heavy buying in the banking sector, pushing the index to a day’s high of 99,819.59 points. However, the upward momentum faded, and the index plummeted to a day’s low of 94,180.59.

By the end of trading, the market recorded a total traded volume of 517.93 million shares with a value of Rs 31.14 billion.

The plunge followed violent clashes between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters and security forces in Islamabad. Despite Monday’s resilience, with banking sector-led gains pushing the index past 98,000, Tuesday’s trading sentiment soured amid heightened uncertainty.

Previous article
Indus Motor Company temporarily halts production amid supply chain disruptions
Next article
Pakistan gains World Bank assistance for budget-making process
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Finance minister highlights govt’s policy framework

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, here on Tuesday highlighted the government’s comprehensive policy framework aimed at enhancing tax revenues...

Nvidia reveals AI model to modify voices and sounds

Pakistan gains World Bank assistance for budget-making process

Indus Motor Company temporarily halts production amid supply chain disruptions

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.