Single-day record loss of 3,505 points hits PSX hard

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a sharp downturn on Tuesday, with the KSE-100 Index plunging 3,505.62 points, or 3.57%, to close at 94,574.16.

The market opened on a bearish note, shedding over 600 points early in the day, as political tensions gripped the federal capital.

Intraday trading saw a brief rally at 11:00 am due to heavy buying in the banking sector, pushing the index to a day’s high of 99,819.59 points. However, the upward momentum faded, and the index plummeted to a day’s low of 94,180.59.

By the end of trading, the market recorded a total traded volume of 517.93 million shares with a value of Rs 31.14 billion.

The plunge followed violent clashes between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters and security forces in Islamabad. Despite Monday’s resilience, with banking sector-led gains pushing the index past 98,000, Tuesday’s trading sentiment soured amid heightened uncertainty.