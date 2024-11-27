Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Finance Minister chairs a special meeting of ECC

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday chaired a special meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik (virtual), federal secretaries, and senior officers from concerned ministries and departments.

The meeting reviewed the implementation status of various earlier policy decisions of the ECC concerning matters related to finance, interior, industries and production, inter-provincial coordination, housing and works, food security and research, power, national health services regulation and coordination.

The ECC was briefed on the overall implementation status of its past decisions followed by separate presentations by the relevant ministries on the current status of the issues, pending with them and the steps taken and required to get a closure on them.

The ECC noted with concern the delays in the implementation of its decisions and directed the concerned ministries to improve their coordination and work with stakeholder ministries and divisions proactively through a proper escalation mechanism to ensure a timely compliance and completion of the tasks and responsibilities assigned to them for implementation of the ECC’s decisions.

 

Previous article
Economy shows signs of recovery amid falling inflation and rising remittances: MoF
Next article
FBR incorporates real time machine-to-machine data integration with NADRA
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Tech

OpenAI allows $1.5B share sale to SoftBank

ChatGPT-owner OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed AI startup, has initiated a $1.5 billion share sale on Wednesday for its employees in a new tender offer to...

Netflix lawsuit over account sharing ends with court victory

Auto financing sees 3.7% rise in October amid falling interest rates

Pakistan seeks expanded World Bank support for fiscal, agricultural, and climate reforms

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.