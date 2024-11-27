PPL’s production initiatives boost output with 17 MMscfd gas, 400 barrels daily oil gain

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has reported notable gains in production through cost-efficient enhancement initiatives from April to November 2024, according to a stock filing on Wednesday.

The company announced an additional output of 17 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd) of natural gas, 400 barrels per day (bpd) of oil/condensate, and 4 tonnes per day (tpd) of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Recognizing the natural decline of its mature producing fields, the Company said it has strategically implemented multiple cost-efficient production enhancement initiatives, including rig-less interventions, surface system optimization, and workovers—delivering significant results at a fraction of the cost of drilling new wells.

Key milestones achieved through the above-mentioned efforts include:

Optimization through Workovers: Enhanced 8.4 MMscfd gas output through successful workovers on Sui-71 and Sui-73.

Surface Debottlenecking: Achieved an increase of 7.1 MMscfd gas production from the Sui and Gambat South Gas Fields by optimizing wellhead surface fittings and plant processing systems.

Artificial Lift System Enhancements: Delivered ~200 barrels per day of oil/condensate, 2 tonnes per day of LPG, and 0.5 MMscfd gas through installation and modification of artificial lift systems at Adhi-28, Adhi-29, and Adhi South-5.

Acid Wash and Wellbore Cleanout: Boosted production by ~200 barrels per day of oil/condensate, ~2 tonnes per day of LPG, and 1.3 MMscfd gas via acid wash treatments and scale removal at Adhi, Hala, and Sui Fields.

The company emphasized that these measures significantly reduce costs compared to drilling new wells, underscoring PPL’s role in improving energy security and reducing reliance on imported hydrocarbons.