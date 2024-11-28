Sign inSubscribe
Internet disruptions persist in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Internet services in Islamabad and Rawalpindi remain partially disrupted, causing significant inconvenience to users.

Residents of the twin cities are experiencing issues with browsing, downloading, and accessing social media platforms. Even with VPN services, the
performance of social media applications remains sluggish.

The slow internet has impacted multiple sectors, including businesses, education, and online services, with users reporting delays in their work and communications.

The authorities have yet to announce a timeline for the full restoration of services.

