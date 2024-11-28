US remains top export market as Pakistan records mixed trends in trade destinations

The United States (US) retained its position as Pakistan’s top export destination during the first four months of the current financial year 2024-25, followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK).

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), exports to the US during July-October 2024-25 reached $2,037.27 million, compared to $1,862.09 million during the same period in 2023-24, reflecting an increase of 9.4%.

China ranked second, with Pakistani exports amounting to $813.44 million, a decline of 14.59% compared to $952.44 million in the previous year.

The UK was the third-largest export market, with goods worth $761.39 million exported, up from $690.58 million last year.

Among other notable destinations, exports to the UAE stood at $737.43 million, rising from $624.43 million, while exports to Germany amounted to $579.14 million, an increase from $487.83 million during the same period last year.

Exports to the Netherlands totaled $501.32 million, up from $448.26 million, while exports to Italy declined slightly to $394.41 million from $409.40 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $478.88 million, down from $516.58 million, while exports to Afghanistan increased significantly to $291.77 million, compared to $182.62 million in the previous year.

Exports to Bangladesh rose to $247.31 million from $192.31 million, and exports to France stood at $187.22 million, compared to $172.51 million last year. Belgium saw exports increase to $208.25 million from $182.99 million.

Exports to Saudi Arabia rose to $245.57 million from $214.98 million, while exports to Turkiye declined to $113.50 million, compared to $131.13 million in the previous year.