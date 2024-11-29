62% of digital content creators globally skip fact-checking before sharing information: survey 

A UNESCO survey has revealed that 62% of digital content creators globally do not perform systematic fact-checking before sharing information, raising concerns over the spread of disinformation.

However, 73% of creators have expressed a desire for training to improve verification practices.

The survey, titled “Behind the Screens,” marks the first global analysis of digital creators’ practices and challenges. Conducted with 500 influencers across 45 countries, it highlighted significant difficulties in assessing the credibility of online information.

About 42% of respondents admitted they relied on social media metrics, such as likes and shares, to evaluate the authenticity of information. Meanwhile, 21% trusted content forwarded by friends, and 19% depended on the reputation of the original author or publisher.

Despite their growing influence in shaping public opinion, many creators are unaware of regulatory frameworks. The survey found that 59% of respondents were either unfamiliar with or had only heard of international digital communication standards.

Furthermore, while 56% of creators were aware of available training programs, only 14% had attended any. This lack of training not only leaves creators vulnerable to spreading misinformation but also exposes them to legal risks.

One-third of respondents reported being targeted by hate speech, but only 20% filed complaints with social media platforms. This highlights the creators’ limited understanding of their rights and remedies under global digital communication standards.

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay emphasized the importance of equipping creators with tools to combat misinformation. “Digital creators have become central to the information ecosystem, but many are struggling to navigate the challenges of disinformation and online hate speech. Our training program aims to provide them with the skills they need to create credible and impactful content,” she said.

The findings also shed light on the gap between digital creators and journalists. Despite the potential for collaboration, mainstream news media ranks as the third-most common source of information for creators, following personal research and interviews.