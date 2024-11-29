Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt seeks IMF relief on gas supply disconnection for captive power plants

Proposal to delay January 2025 benchmark citing industrial and economic risks

By Monitoring Desk

The federal government is pushing to delay the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) structural benchmark requiring the disconnection of gas supply to captive power plants (CPPs) and transitioning the industrial sector to grid electricity by January 2025. The move comes amid concerns over potential economic and industrial disruptions.

According to a news report, in a high-level meeting chaired by Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, four federal ministers and senior officials deliberated on seeking a six-month extension for the implementation of the IMF condition. During this period, the government plans to negotiate with the IMF to eliminate the benchmark altogether, sources said.

The Commerce Minister emphasized that cutting gas to CPPs would adversely affect exporters, reducing confidence among global buyers and further shrinking exports. This would negatively impact foreign exchange earnings, employment, and tax revenues. He also raised concerns about grid electricity’s stability and its ability to meet industrial needs without disrupting production processes.

The Petroleum Division argued that maintaining CPP gas supply is essential to protect domestic consumers who benefit from cross-subsidies provided by CPPs and the industrial sector. Without CPP contributions, the gas sector faces potential losses of Rs393 billion, which could further increase gas circular debt.

Power Minister Awais Leghari stated that shifting CPPs to the grid was part of the agreement with the IMF to prioritize efficient national power plants using indigenous gas. However, the transition requires Rs25 billion for grid station installations, which could take over a year to complete.

The finance minister directed the petroleum and power ministries to compile accurate data to strengthen Pakistan’s case for negotiating changes to the IMF program. Discussions with the IMF are ongoing, with further meetings expected before the January 2025 deadline.

Officials acknowledged that failing to secure a revision in the IMF condition could exacerbate gas sector losses, affect industrial output, and increase economic instability.

Previous article
Chief justice calls for dedicated benches to expedite tax case resolution
Next article
Cybercriminals target shoppers with 38 million phishing attacks in 2024
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Top News Updates

Gold price in Pakistan for today, November 29, 2024

Gold prices in Pakistan fluctuate frequently based on international market trends. The rates listed are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets in...
Govt grapples with dollar crunch to buy oil amidst pending syndicated financing

Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, November 29, 2024

IGI Holdings warns of fraudulent use of IGI Finex Securities name on social media

One year on from Regent Plaza sale to SIUT, hotel’s parent company bows out from PSX

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.