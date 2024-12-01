Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Gold prices recorded at PKR 283,400 per tola

By APP
LAHORE: Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed another increase on Sunday, as rates surged to PKR 283,400 per tola, in line with a fluctuation in the international market.

According to the local Sarafa Association sources, the price of 24-karat gold was recorded at PKR 283,400.

Similarly, the bullion market registered the price of 24-karat gold at Rs 242,970 per 10g on Sunday.
It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.
Previous article
Inept, unprofessional, untrained manpower spoiling BRT service
Next article
Trump threatens 100% tariff on BRICS nations over de-dollarization plans
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Inept, unprofessional, untrained manpower spoiling BRT service

PESHAWAR: Inept, unprofessional and untrained employees are spoiling the heavy cost operated Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project as commuters particularly government employees have started...

FBR transfers 60 inland revenue officers

PIA eyes European and UK routes after EASA lifts suspension

Inflation and sluggish manufacturing lead to slower economic growth in India

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.