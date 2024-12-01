Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s exports to North America grow by 9%

A major contributor to this revival is the slowdown in exports from competing nations like Bangladesh and Vietnam

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s merchandise exports to North America rose by nearly 9% in the first four months of FY25 compared to the same period last year, driven primarily by increased textile and clothing exports to the United States.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data shows exports to the region rebounded after recording an 8.42% decline in FY24, dropping from $5.93 billion to $5.432 billion. A major contributor to this revival was the slowdown in exports from competing nations like Bangladesh and Vietnam.

Exports to the US reached $2.037 billion in 4MFY25, up 9.39% from $1.862 billion during the same period last year. However, overall exports to the US in FY23 fell by 23.28% to $5.17 billion, down from $6.74 billion in FY22.

Canada recorded modest growth, with exports increasing by 2.9% to $131.79 million in 4MFY25 compared to $128.07 million last year. Despite this, FY24 saw an 8.77% decline in exports to Canada, falling from $426.575 million in FY23 to $389.164 million.

Exports to Latin America climbed by 27% to $19.037 million in 4MFY25, compared to $14.953 million last year. In contrast, imports from the region fell by a staggering 80% to $1.241 million during the same period.

Central America remained stable, with exports reaching $60.525 million in 4MFY25, a marginal decline of 0.092% compared to $60.581 million last year. Mexico, the primary market, posted a 7.38% increase, with exports totaling $46.443 million.

South America saw marginal export growth of 0.32%, totaling $111.714 million in 4MFY25. Exports to Argentina and Brazil declined by 27.62% and 0.77%, respectively. Meanwhile, imports from South America surged by 86.83% to $296.663 million.

The US remained Pakistan’s largest export destination in the Americas.

Previous article
First locally assembled Seres 3 EV rolled out
Next article
Petrol price in Pakistan increases by Rs. 3.72 per litre
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

PTA extends VPN registration deadline

This extension comes after a request from Wispap, which asked for more time to help users complete the registration process

Petrol price in Pakistan increases by Rs. 3.72 per litre

First locally assembled Seres 3 EV rolled out

LPG prices rise by Rs 0.11 per kg in December

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.