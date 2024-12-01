Pakistan’s exports to North America grow by 9%

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s merchandise exports to North America rose by nearly 9% in the first four months of FY25 compared to the same period last year, driven primarily by increased textile and clothing exports to the United States.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data shows exports to the region rebounded after recording an 8.42% decline in FY24, dropping from $5.93 billion to $5.432 billion. A major contributor to this revival was the slowdown in exports from competing nations like Bangladesh and Vietnam.

Exports to the US reached $2.037 billion in 4MFY25, up 9.39% from $1.862 billion during the same period last year. However, overall exports to the US in FY23 fell by 23.28% to $5.17 billion, down from $6.74 billion in FY22.

Canada recorded modest growth, with exports increasing by 2.9% to $131.79 million in 4MFY25 compared to $128.07 million last year. Despite this, FY24 saw an 8.77% decline in exports to Canada, falling from $426.575 million in FY23 to $389.164 million.

Exports to Latin America climbed by 27% to $19.037 million in 4MFY25, compared to $14.953 million last year. In contrast, imports from the region fell by a staggering 80% to $1.241 million during the same period.

Central America remained stable, with exports reaching $60.525 million in 4MFY25, a marginal decline of 0.092% compared to $60.581 million last year. Mexico, the primary market, posted a 7.38% increase, with exports totaling $46.443 million.

South America saw marginal export growth of 0.32%, totaling $111.714 million in 4MFY25. Exports to Argentina and Brazil declined by 27.62% and 0.77%, respectively. Meanwhile, imports from South America surged by 86.83% to $296.663 million.

The US remained Pakistan’s largest export destination in the Americas.