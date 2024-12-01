Vietnam greenlights $67 billion high-speed railway project

Vietnam’s parliament approves laws on data protection and electricity, along with a resolution supporting a $67 billion high-speed rail project on Saturday, the final day of its twice-yearly regular session.

The railway, Vietnam’s most ambitious infrastructure project, runs from the capital Hanoi to the southern business hub of Ho Chi Minh City. The 1,541-km (958-mile) project is expected to be completed by 2035.

The data law tightens personal data processing and transfer requirements, a move that U.S. tech firms warn could disrupt their operations in the country. The law also facilitates government access to data when deemed necessary by authorities in the Communist-run nation.

The electricity law removes hurdles for energy investments and expedites approvals for direct power purchase agreements, allowing manufacturers to negotiate electricity supplies directly with renewable energy providers. This measure aims to establish a more unified legal system for the energy sector, currently governed by multiple separate regulations. Further legislative texts are needed to complete the regulatory framework for specific energy sectors like offshore, wind, and nuclear power.