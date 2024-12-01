PBIT introduces investment-ready projects to attract investors

Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Chairman Muntaha Ashraf has emphasized the board’s focus on introducing well-prepared projects to attract investors.

Speaking at a meeting with members of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), he stated that the PBIT aims to move beyond paperwork by presenting solid, investment-ready opportunities to facilitate potential investors.

The chairman revealed that PBIT has identified 10 high-potential sectors for investment, with shrimp farming standing out as a key area due to its promising export opportunities. Additionally, a new data repository is being developed to streamline the investment process and provide vital information to stakeholders.

He also highlighted the role of the Business Facilitation Centre, which offers services from 35 federal and provincial departments to assist entrepreneurs. The PBIT is working on relocating Chinese industries to Pakistan and plans to collaborate with LCCI to further these efforts.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad praised PBIT’s efforts, noting Punjab’s critical contribution to the national economy, accounting for 55% of Pakistan’s GDP and employing 38 million people. However, he expressed concerns over the country’s low foreign direct investment (FDI), currently at $2.3 billion, and called for exploring opportunities in sectors such as engineering, IT, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture.

Shad also stressed the need to address major challenges like water shortages, declining agricultural land, and revenue gaps. He proposed involving LCCI representatives in government decision-making boards and revealed plans to launch an airline dedicated to supporting the business community.

LCCI Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman advocated adopting eco-friendly and cost-effective technologies, particularly for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and called for expanding certification labs.

Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry recommended hosting international conferences and roadshows to boost investor engagement.

The meeting was attended by LCCI’s executive committee members, including Shouban Akhter, Ahad Amin Malik, Irfan Ahmad Qureshi, and former vice president Mian Zahid Javed.