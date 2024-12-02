Ahsan discusses legal matters to fix responsibility for NJHPP tunnel collapse

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Monday chaired a meeting on the Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project (NJHPP) to finalize and present recommendations for immediate remedial measures aimed at the early rehabilitation and operationalization of the project. : Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Monday chaired a meeting on the Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project (NJHPP) to finalize and present recommendations for immediate remedial measures aimed at the early rehabilitation and operationalization of the project.

The minister also discussed legal issues with the Secretary for Law and Justice and the Attorney General for Pakistan to establish a strong legal basis against those responsible for the collapse of the tunnel, a news release said.

Additionally, the minister emphasized the internal accountability process concerning poor project management by WAPDA.

During the meeting, officials briefed the minister on the project’s technical issues, stating that while some problems had been identified, accountability was still under investigation.

Ahsan Iqbal expressed serious concerns over the delay, highlighting that it had hindered timely investigations and accountability. “From the outset, an accountability mechanism should have been in place to monitor progress and assign responsibilities, especially for a project of this scale,” he remarked.

The minister directed that both approaches to the investigation be pursued, including engaging an international consultant and speeding up the completion of ongoing work, adding that all mega projects like Diamer-Bhasha Dam must be free of poor project management.

He stressed the need for an independent validation of NESPAK’s work by international experts to avoid similar recurring issues in the future, and stated that the reform of NESPAK must be undertaken as a priority.

Referring to the Neelum Jhelum project’s history, Ahsan Iqbal criticized the decision to launch the project without ensuring its financial closure in 2007. “The project was rushed, without proper planning, compromising the long-term viability of this critical national project,” he stated.

The meeting concluded with directives to expedite the investigation process and improve the TORs.

The minister suggested involving international experts as part of the investigative team led by Shahid Khan to ensure transparency and accountability.

He recommended that the consultant and contractor be given an opportunity to respond to the findings, ensuring that no party could claim they were not given the opportunity to clarify their position. “The public has the right to know who is responsible for the delays and financial losses of such a significant project,” the minister emphasized.