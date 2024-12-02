Internet connectivity issues disrupt life across Pakistan, Karachi worst hit

KARACHI: Internet users in multiple cities across Pakistan, particularly in Karachi, are facing persistent connectivity challenges, causing widespread disruptions to browsing and media sharing.

Reports suggest that both WiFi and mobile data services are significantly affected, leaving users unable to send or receive images, videos, and voice notes on platforms like WhatsApp. Downdetector.com confirmed the disruptions, with WhatsApp outages peaking around 9 a.m. on Monday, marking the second consecutive day of issues.

The port city of Karachi remains the hardest hit, with areas like Saddar, Liaquatabad, FB Area, and Gulistan-e-Jauhar experiencing prolonged delays in transmitting audio, video, and image files. Complaints of slow and intermittent internet speeds are pouring in from various neighborhoods, leaving many residents frustrated.

The disruptions are particularly challenging for those reliant on stable internet connections, including remote workers, freelancers, digital marketers, and students attending online classes.

Despite widespread issues, no clear explanation has been provided for the slow speeds. Shahzad Arshad, Chairman of the Wireless and Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan (Wispap), acknowledged the ongoing problems during an interview on Geo News’ program *Geo Pakistan*. He noted that virtual private networks (VPNs) have become a necessity for users and called on the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to extend the registration period for VPNs.

“Internet service providers currently have no solution for the low speeds,” Arshad said, echoing user complaints about social media apps failing to function properly.

Internet disruptions are not new in Pakistan, which has experienced recurring outages and access challenges for months due to various factors. Last week, internet and mobile services were disrupted during a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest in Islamabad.

Additionally, government trials of an internet firewall in July and August caused significant slowdowns and disruptions to digital platforms.

IT experts warn that the ongoing connectivity issues are exacting a heavy toll on Pakistan’s economy, with losses estimated in billions of rupees each day due to poor internet infrastructure.