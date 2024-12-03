Karachi residents to receive Re0.18 per unit reduction in electricity bills

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has announced a reduction of Re0.18 per unit in electricity prices for Karachi consumers under the September 2024 monthly adjustment. This reduction will be reflected in electricity bills issued for December 2024.

However, Nepra’s notification clarified that the relief would not apply to consumers using up to 300 units per month.

The adjustment comes after K-Electric’s October petition to Nepra, proposing a refund of Re0.16 per unit to consumers under the September 2024 Fuel Charge Adjustments (FCA). The refund, amounting to approximately Rs247 million, marks a rare instance of relief for Karachi’s electricity users.

In its petition, K-Electric stated that the refund aligns with Nepra’s rulings on provisional monthly FCAs for July 2023–June 2024. The utility noted that these provisional adjustments were based on parameters outlined in the Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) for 2017-2023, with further changes expected once the MYT for 2024-2030 is finalised. The FCA for September 2024 was calculated using the interim tariff set in March 2023 as a reference point.

K-Electric’s submission included detailed calculations and supporting documents, which were reviewed and approved by Nepra.

While the refund provides a temporary reprieve, Karachi residents face additional adjustments in their December 2024 bills. K-Electric has been permitted to collect Rs3.0362 per unit, adding a financial burden of Rs6.105 billion on consumers.

Earlier, Nepra approved charges of Rs2.5934 and Rs3.1688 per unit for October and November bills, based on May and June 2024 FCAs. Additionally, an FCA for August 2024 will impose an extra Rs0.4013 per unit in January 2025 bills, allowing the utility to collect Rs674 million, with an 18% GST pushing the total to Rs795 million.

Notably, these adjustments exclude lifeline consumers, electric vehicle charging stations, and prepaid metering users.

This refund marks the first significant relief in a prolonged period, offering slight respite to Karachi’s electricity users amid mounting financial pressures from previous adjustments.